Two experts on whether hair of the dog actually works

We've all been there - banging headache, dry mouth, raging hanxiety, and a serious case of the hangover shakes. The morning after a big night out normally isn't pretty. (When will we learn?)

So what if we told you there's an age-old hangover cure that might just spare you from your misery? Enter stage right, hair of the dog - that is, continuing to drink to help your body get over the shock of drinking the night before.

You've probably tried it before (hey, there, Bloody Mary...), but if you haven't, it sounds a bit counter-productive, right? Yet having an alcoholic tipple when you're hanging is supposed to take the edge off your nastiest hangovers, on the days when copious amounts of carbs alone just won't do.



But, question: medically speaking, can more booze help you get over too much booze? And how does your body respond when you ply it with alcohol not one, but two days in a row?

We enlisted the help of two health experts to find out...

What is 'hair of the dog'?

The clue is in the name... kind of. Fun fact: the phrase 'hair of the dog' comes from the age-old belief that you could cure rabies by drinking a potion containing hair from the dog that bit you.

Naturally, modern medicine has proven that this isn't the case for curing rabies and over the years, the meaning of the expression has shifted. Now, if you 'hair of the dog', you 'cure' a hangover by drinking more of what made you feel bad in the first place. Aka, booze.

Does hair of the dog actually work?

Well, according to the experts, probably not. Sorry, we know that's likely not what you wanted to hear...

According to Matthew Rowe, health lifestyle adviser at Bupa Health Clinics, neither the rabies or the booze belief have any scientific backing as a hangover cure, and having a drink the next morning will actually likely make you feel much worse.

"Is drinking more alcohol to ease a hangover ever a good idea?" Matthew asks. "In a word – no. Ultimately all it will actually do is delay symptoms until later in the day."

Doctor Alka Patel, host of The Lifestyle First Podcast, agrees, saying it's a hard no. After all, the theory goes that hangover symptoms are a result of your body breaking down alcohol to get rid of it, so is raising alcohol in the body again by drinking really going to help in the long run?

"Think about it," she asks. "When you eventually stop drinking and your blood alcohol levels return to zero, the hangover will return. In some sense, ‘hair of the dog’ delays the time until you experience a hangover – but it cannot prevent it entirely."

She also stresses that simply prolonging your inevitable hangover may even end up making it worse. "It's best to aid recovery as soon as you can. Rehydrate and nourish your body, instead," she suggests.

Do remember, alcohol is a carcinogen with the same rating as tobacco and asbestos. It has a strong link to cancers of the mouth, larynx, oesophaghus, liver and colon.... so, not to be a downer, but it's really important to drink in moderation.

So, it's official: that Bloody Mary at brunch is actually more likely to make you feel worse than you did first thing....

What can I do to cure my hangover, then?

Well, ahem... not an awful lot, actually.

"Contrary to popular belief, there’s no 'magic cure' for a hangover," shares Matthew. Truthfully, he believes that the best way to avoid a hangover is to drink sensibly and know your limits.



Remember, the recommended drinking guidelines are there for a reason, he points out. FYI, you're recommended to drink no more than 14 units per week.



But thankfully, as Dr Alka shares, there are loads of other scientifically-proven ways to ease your hangover. Like?

Drinking a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

Getting enough sleep (drinking enough water will help)

Avoiding caffeine

Sipping sports drinks (in moderation).

Eating bananas or kiwis (Matthew explains they’re full of potassium).

Bonus: scaling back on the booze will mean your 'who did I call last night!?' days will be over...

