What Does The Hackett Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HCKT) Share Price Indicate?

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Hackett Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Hackett Group

What Is Hackett Group Worth?

According to my valuation model, Hackett Group seems to be fairly priced at around 9.99% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hackett Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $19.06, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Hackett Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Hackett Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Hackett Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -19%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, HCKT appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HCKT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on HCKT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Hackett Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Hackett Group.

If you are no longer interested in Hackett Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here