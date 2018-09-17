Does Gennady Golovkin have a career-defining win?

After such a valiant effort on Saturday night, the following may be ill-timed — especially since Gennady Golovkin is a beloved figure, seemingly above reproach.

But there’s a myth of GGG that ought to be addressed.

The media-aided narrative was one of an indestructible force that would take on anyone from 154 to 168 pounds. Cruiserweight sparring partners wore flak jackets to keep their ribs intact. There was even talk that Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev might fall if they ever got in the ring with him.

Golovkin was an excellent champion, who walked through most of his opposition during his reign as middleweight king. Some opponents avoided him — names that might’ve elevated his resume. Regardless, a fighter’s legacy is based on what happened, not what might’ve.

Marvin Hagler and Bernard Hopkins, two dominant 160-pound champions, fought their fair share of filler. They also decisively defeated the big names who stepped into the ring with them.

Golovkin had two chances to join their ranks and couldn’t deliver. Forget Hagler and Hopkins for a moment, legends Golovkin was being likened to.

Is his legacy even comparable to … Sven Ottke?

No shame in this. Sure, the German Ivan Calderon could put Ambien out of business. He never fought outside his native country, escaped several close calls, and retired undefeated.

But Ottke made 21 defenses of his world super middleweight title and beat Glen Johnson, Charles Brewer, Thomas Tate, Robin Reid, Byron Mitchell, David Starie and Anthony Mundine.

Golovkin’s ledger at 160 includes Martin Murray, Daniel Jacobs, Gabe Rosado, Matthew Macklin, Nobuhiro Ishida, David Lemieux, Willie Monroe Jr., Daniel Geale, and Kell Brook.

How do they stack up to Ottke’s opposition? That this would inspire debate is my point.

Certainly, Golovkin was more exciting but the argument isn’t who we’d pay to watch. There were opportunities for Golovkin to cement his legacy. He could have fought Andre Ward at 168, for instance. His team called him out, then thought better of it, balking at negotiations almost immediately after Team Ward initiated them.

Hagler and Hopkins, who were also avoided, wisely waited until some of the smaller-sized, bigger names came to 160. They capitalized on those opportunities: Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran, Hopkins against Felix Trinidad and Oscar De La Hoya.

What is Golovkin’s defining win? Like Ottke, he doesn’t have one.

Skilled opponents such as Brook, Jacobs and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ate away at the myth. Those who perpetuated it, default to his age and slippage as a reason for his struggles, rather than the higher level of opposition. The only thing we can truly know is what transpired in the ring and who it was against.

Brook, a superb career welterweight, outboxed and outfought Golovkin until the size difference proved too great.

An uneven performance against Jacobs came next. Golovkin was an 8-1 favorite. The fight wasn’t expected to go past six. When the dust settled, many thought Jacobs deserved the nod.

The myth continued with the perception that Alvarez, after winning a world middleweight title against Miguel Cotto, invented a 155-pound division — aka Canelo Weight — to avoid Golovkin. When they finally met, Golovkin was expected to deliver a career-defining KO win.

He didn’t come close. How ever you felt about the draw verdict, the only thing elite about Golovkin that September 2017 night was his jab and chin. He didn’t cut off the ring, barely went to the body, and hesitated to attack when Canelo laid on the ropes for long stretches.

Golovkin and his outspoken trainer, Abel Sanchez, claimed Canelo "ran," that he didn’t deliver a “Mexican-style” fight. Their spin continued leading up to Saturday’s rematch.

Canelo fought Mexican-style alright; offensive-minded with the chin to withstand incoming punches and the defense to avoid plenty of it.

Golovkin worked his jab throughout, but looked spent heading into the final quarter of the bout. That’s when the Kazakh showed his mettle, pouring it on while Canelo tapered off.

The outcome was decided by the 12th.

“It was within one round going either way for it to be a different score,” trainer Sanchez said afterward. “I think [Golovkin] took off the last round. He didn’t do enough to win it convincingly.”

One judge scored it 114-114. The other two had it 115-113 for Canelo, as I did, awarding him a majority decision.

So where does Golovkin, 38-1-1 (34 KOs), go from here? At 36, it’s unlikely he’ll summon such a Herculean effort again.

Golovkin’s greatest fight might have been Saturday’s loss. His resume may be Hall of Fame-worthy. But I’d argue Ottke’s claim is as good or better and he’s still on the outside looking in without a surrounding myth to propel him into Canastota.

-Canelo-Golovkin 2 certainly lived up to the hype. A lot of scribes had Golovkin winning. The cries of robbery, however, are overblown. No such thing in a fight that close, especially when the cards reflect it.

-Speaking of which, how in the world did HBO unofficial judge Harold Lederman have Golovkin up 6-3 going into the 10th round? Almost as baffling as Golovkin’s decision to eschew body-punching yet again.

-By the way, I wouldn’t mind Charlo-Golovkin if the Canelo-Golovkin trilogy doesn’t happen. Another potential Fight of the Year between two explosive punchers.