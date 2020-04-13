Does Gascogne SA's (EPA:ALBI) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Measuring Gascogne SA's (ENXTPA:ALBI) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess ALBI's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On ALBI's Past Performance

ALBI recently turned a profit of €9.7m (most recent trailing twelve-months) compared to its average loss of -€7.2m over the past five years.

In terms of returns from investment, Gascogne has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.6% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.6% is below the FR Packaging industry of 6.3%, indicating Gascogne's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Gascogne’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 6.6% to 7.8%.

Though Gascogne's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Gascogne has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Gascogne to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

