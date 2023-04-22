How does their garden grow? Fredericton seniors are raising more than plants

Corinne Saunders Hersey, far right, and seniors at a recently concluded gardening workshop. (Ed Hunter/CBC - image credit)

Ed Hunter/CBC

Growing up in the community of Marysville on Fredericton's north side, Corinne Saunders Hersey says gardening was a way of life.

"My grandfather gardened and everybody in Marysville had a garden back then. Everybody provided their own food and gardens were just the stability of the communities," she said.

In more recent years, Saunders Hersey's concern about food security has fuelled a passion to empower others to grow their own food.

"We've seen such a drastic change in availability of food and accessibility and affordability, we know that people actually need to grow food to be able to feed families and feed themselves," she said.

In her role as a sociology professor at St. Thomas University, Saunders Hersey teaches students about food security and environmental sovereignty.

But her lessons don't end there.

Outside the classroom, she helps older Frederictonians learn to grow their own healthy food.

Ed Hunter/CBC

"We shouldn't depend on an industry that can be disrupted so easily, which we saw during COVID." she said.

In 2020, Saunders Hersey started hosting a series of biweekly gardening workshops for seniors at the Salvation Army community and family services site in Fredericton.

When it started, the workshop series had three funding streams, but that ended in 2022.

"Right now, there's no funding," she said. "We're running on a zero fund."

Plants can be taken home

The workshop series starts with talking about seeds and the importance of saving them.

With the help of volunteers, Saunders Hersey brings seeds and planting materials to be used by the seniors.

WATCH | See how seniors are reclaiming the power of food in gardening workshop:

"We have a professor from NBCC [New Brunswick Community College] who has 40 students who want to come and help," she said.

The seeds the seniors use usually come from vegetables planted the year before.

"Every time there's a vegetable that is at maturity, we take the seeds from it," she said. "So that helps us with our seed production."

Story continues

Ed Hunter/CBC

Saunders Hersey teaches the group what they are expected to do with the seeds and how to do it.

After each workshop, seniors can take some plants home.

"We will use what we can for the garden, but the rest, we let them come up, you know, and we re-pot them, and then we give those all away," she said.

Volunteers bring raised beds to seniors who can't attend the workshops, and to some nursing homes.

The program also tries to connect the seniors who receive the raised beds with younger people who can help with the physical work.

A sense of community

Some participants have been attending the gardening workshops since they started in 2020 – primarily because it creates an opportunity to meet fellow gardeners and give back to the community.

'It's a great means to bring seniors together," says Joan Englehart, a gardener who has participated in the program for two years.

Ed Hunter/CBC

"You get to know all these people, you know."

Many seniors attending the gardening workshop already have gardens, but coming together helps them learn from each other.

Englehart said she gets lots of good gardening advice from more experienced group members.

Ed Hunter/CBC

Others, like Manuel Moreira from Portugal, said he struggles with English but enjoys coming to the workshops to meet and communicate with people.

"I like having some fun," he said.

Moreira was introduced to gardening by his neighbour five years ago.

He said the workshop series has allowed him to enjoy some Portuguese vegetables after he asked a friend who had vacationed in Portugal to bring him some seeds for Portuguese plants not grown in Fredericton.

A healthy harvest

The seniors' gardening workshop participants use the edible forest and vegetable garden behind the Salvation Army building.

So far, the seniors have grown a variety of vegetables, including tomatoes, kale, cucumbers, parsley, carrots, onions and cilantro.

Anyone in the community can access the products from this garden.

In the past three years, the senior gardening workshops have produced about 1,500 pounds of food - and some was given back to those in the community who needed them.

Saunders Hersey said when newcomers come to Fredericton, they can get some vegetables from the garden that they may not be able to afford.

"Last year, we set a table out and said … free tomatoes, free cucumbers, plants."

Ed Hunter/CBC

Saunders Hersey said her favourite things about the program are "seeing the seniors happy and when the garden is up…. They come and they harvest and harvest and harvest."

And there are three main reasons she will continue to garden and teach others to do so.

"To feed people, to help with habitat regeneration and to also heal hearts….for that emotional, mental, spiritual part that we get from connecting with soil, good soil and the earth and each other, coming out of isolation and having them be together."