What Does Gamesys Group plc's (LON:GYS) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Gamesys Group plc's (LON:GYS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Gamesys Group has a P/E ratio of 50.21, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £50.21 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gamesys Group:

P/E of 50.21 = £5.500 ÷ £0.110 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Gamesys Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Gamesys Group has a significantly higher P/E than the average (14.5) P/E for companies in the hospitality industry.

LSE:GYS Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Gamesys Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Gamesys Group shrunk earnings per share by 55% over the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Gamesys Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Gamesys Group has net debt worth 72% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Gamesys Group's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 50.2, Gamesys Group is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future.

