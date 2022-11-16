What Does The Future Hold For Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After this downgrade, Xos' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$148m in 2023. This would be a substantial 375% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 81% to US$0.46 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$221m and losses of US$0.43 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 30% to US$3.25, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Xos' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Xos at US$6.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.20. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Xos' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 248% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 104% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Xos is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Xos. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Xos' future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Xos after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Xos analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

