How Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's (EPA:ALFOC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme (EPA:ALFOC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 9.5% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 16% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E of 7.68 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme has a lower P/E than the average (24.3) P/E for companies in the entertainment industry.

ENXTPA:ALFOC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 29th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 105% gain was both fast and well deserved. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 20% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme holds net cash of €8.7m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E Ratio

Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme has a P/E of 7.7. That's below the average in the FR market, which is 14.3. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.6 to 7.7 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

