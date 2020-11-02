Does Flowserve's (NYSE:FLS) Returns On Capital Reflect Well On The Business?

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. In light of that, from a first glance at Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Flowserve is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$393m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Flowserve has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.2% generated by the Machinery industry.

See our latest analysis for Flowserve

roce More

In the above chart we have measured Flowserve's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Flowserve.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Flowserve's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 18% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Flowserve becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Flowserve's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Flowserve is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 33% from where it was five years ago. Unless these trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we would look elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Flowserve you'll probably want to know about.

While Flowserve isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.