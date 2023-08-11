Does your Florida congressmember want to impeach Biden? Where the Republicans stand

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans in Washington have in recent days raised the possibility of taking the first steps toward impeaching President Joe Biden over allegations that he and his son, Hunter Biden, ran an influence-peddling scheme that brought the Biden family millions of dollars from foreign operators during the time that the elder Biden was vice president.

Joe Biden denies being involved in his son’s business dealings and maintains that the allegations are politically motivated. Republicans, meanwhile, have yet to find a smoking gun.

But they continue to try to build a pay-for-play case against the Bidens, and Republicans in the House are openly discussing whether to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. Some say there is already enough evidence to impeach Biden.

Here’s where Florida’s 20 Republican U.S. Representatives stand on impeachment:

Carlos Gimenez

When asked early this month during an interview on Fox Business if there is enough evidence for him to “endorse impeaching Joe Biden,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez responded by saying “I’m there already.”

In a text message, a spokesman for Gimenez clarified that the congressman is “there already on continuing to investigate and doing a formal inquiry into the allegations against President Biden and his family.”

Mario Diaz-Balart

A representative said Diaz-Balart was unavailable to comment.

María Elvira Salazar

Attempts to reach Salazar were unsuccessful.

Matt Gaetz

Gaetz has stated that he supports an impeachment inquiry into the Bidens’ business dealings. Gaetz was frank with reporters on the Capitol steps two weeks ago about having enough votes for impeachment.

“Right now, even with these revelations, we don’t have the votes to impeach anybody in the House of Representatives. So, I’m not going to go and gaslight the American public and try to gin them up,” said Gaetz. “I hope that speaker McCarthy is acquiring the political coalition necessary to hold the Bidens accountable.”

Story continues

Gaetz has previously signed on as a co-sponsor to immigration-related impeachment legislation filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as co-sponsored another impeachment article drafted by Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Neal Dunn

Representative Neal Dunn said in an interview with MyPanhandle.com that he believes there is enough evidence to conduct an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“We are absolutely obligated to chase this rabbit a little farther down the hole,” said Dunn. “The accusations are atrocious.”

Kat Cammack

During an interview with Newsmax late last month, Cammack said that she supports an impeachment inquiry, but emphasized to fellow Republicans that they need to strengthen the case so they can be certain to have the votes to impeach.

“We need to build an iron-clad case that no one can dispute — no one. And we’re getting there. You see the emails. You see the phone calls, the screenshots. We have the records. We have former business associates coming forward.”

Aaron Bean

During an interview on Newsmax last month, Rep. Aaron Bean said that he believes there is still a lot of work to do before an official impeachment takes place, but is convinced that there is enough evidence to warrant an impeachment inquiry.

“I’ve seen enough now to move forward with it. But I think McCarthy sees it as a chess move,” said Bean.

Despite supporting an impeachment inquiry, Bean argued that there is still a lot of work to do before an official proceeding takes place. “It’s something on our plate every day that we’re trying to foresee where to go, and stay tuned, American people, because justice is on the way.”

John Rutherford

Rutherford, who called two years ago for Biden to resign or be impeached over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, could not be reached for comment.

Michael Waltz

On Fox Business, Waltz cited bank records, suspicious activity reports and multiple whistleblowers coming forward as grounds for an impeachment inquiry.

Waltz emphasized that he doesn’t believe any Democrats are going to support an impeachment inquiry. “We are going to do this the right way, and I don’t think the Democrats are going to be happy with where we end up.”

Cory Mills

“We need to start going forward with an actual impeachment inquiry, we have the necessary information,” said Mills while speaking during a segment on Fox Business.

Mills said that launching impeachment inquiries against Joe Biden is not enough, and House Republicans also need to launch impeachment inquiries against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the border. Like Gaetz, he co-sponsored the impeachment bills filed by Boebert and Greene.

Bill Posey

Posey introduced a separate impeachment proceeding back in May against Biden over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. He could not be reached.

Daniel Webster-

Attempts to reach Webster were unsuccessful.

Gus M. Bilirakis-

Attempts to reach Bilirakis were unsuccessful.

Anna Paulina Luna

Luna is a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which is spearheading the investigation into the president. After former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee, Luna told Fox News “I am done ... I want this guy impeached. I have seen enough.”

Laurel Lee

Attempts to reach Lee were unsuccessful.

Vern Buchanan

Attempts to reach Buchanan were unsuccessful.

Greg Steube

On Friday, Steube introduced his own articles of impeachment against Biden, alleging that the President and his family have used “bribery, threats, and fraud” to personally profit off his roles in government.

Scott Franklin

Attempts to reach Franklin were unsuccessful.

Byron Donalds

“In my view, the impeachment inquiry in the House should be starting immediately,” Donalds said on Fox News last week.

Donalds, who is a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, is circulating a letter around social media, asking voters to add their name if they agree Biden should be impeached.

Brian Mast

Attempts to reach Mast were unsuccessful.