Does Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger?

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Finsbury Food Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£24m ÷ (UK£220m - UK£55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Thus, Finsbury Food Group has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 8.5% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Finsbury Food Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Finsbury Food Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Finsbury Food Group. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 39% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 25%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Finsbury Food Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 38% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you want to continue researching Finsbury Food Group, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

