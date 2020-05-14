Does Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee S.A.'s (EPA:BERR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Marie-Catherine Sulitzer is the CEO of Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee S.A. (EPA:BERR). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How Does Marie-Catherine Sulitzer's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee S.A. has a market capitalization of €8.5m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €159k over the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of €159k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €185m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €293k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 75% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 25% is other remuneration. At the company level, Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee pays Marie-Catherine Sulitzer solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Marie-Catherine Sulitzer is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee, below.

Story continues

ENXTPA:BERR CEO Compensation May 14th 2020

Is Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee S.A. Growing?

Over the last three years Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee S.A. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 97% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.2%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee S.A. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 21%, Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee S.A. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It appears that Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee S.A. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. Unfortunately, some shareholders may be disappointed with their returns, given the company's performance over the last three years. So while we don't think, Marie-Catherine Sulitzer is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out. This sort of circumstance certainly justifies further research, because the investment returns might still come in the future. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 4 warning signs for Financiere et Immobiliere de l'Etang de Berre et de la Mediterranee (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.