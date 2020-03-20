How Does Fiera Milano's (BIT:FM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Fiera Milano (BIT:FM) share price has dived 55% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 52% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Fiera Milano's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Fiera Milano's P/E of 4.62 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.3) for companies in the commercial services industry is higher than Fiera Milano's P/E.

BIT:FM Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Fiera Milano shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Fiera Milano, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Fiera Milano's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 83% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Fiera Milano's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Fiera Milano has net cash of €67m. This is fairly high at 42% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Fiera Milano's P/E Ratio

Fiera Milano's P/E is 4.6 which is below average (12.2) in the IT market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. Given Fiera Milano's P/E ratio has declined from 10.2 to 4.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

You might be able to find a better buy than Fiera Milano. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

