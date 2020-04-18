How Does FDM Group (Holdings)'s (LON:FDM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding FDM Group (Holdings) (LON:FDM) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 46% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 29% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 23% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does FDM Group (Holdings)'s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 19.21 that sentiment around FDM Group (Holdings) isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (23.3) for companies in the it industry is higher than FDM Group (Holdings)'s P/E.

LSE:FDM Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020

FDM Group (Holdings)'s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with FDM Group (Holdings), it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

FDM Group (Holdings) increased earnings per share by 9.1% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 24% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

FDM Group (Holdings)'s Balance Sheet

FDM Group (Holdings) has net cash of UK£37m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On FDM Group (Holdings)'s P/E Ratio

FDM Group (Holdings) trades on a P/E ratio of 19.2, which is above its market average of 13.5. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen! What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about FDM Group (Holdings) recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 13.1 to 19.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

