Does EVRAZ plc's (LON:EVR) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 2011, Alexander Frolov was appointed CEO of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Alexander Frolov's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, EVRAZ plc has a market capitalization of UK£3.8b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.7m over the year to December 2019. That's actually a decrease on the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$2.5m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$2.4m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where EVRAZ stands. On an industry level, roughly 71% of total compensation represents salary and 29% is other remuneration. EVRAZ is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry.

So Alexander Frolov is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at EVRAZ, below.

Is EVRAZ plc Growing?

Over the last three years EVRAZ plc has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 52% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 7.3% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has EVRAZ plc Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 115%, over three years, would leave most EVRAZ plc shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Alexander Frolov is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. On another note, we've spotted 5 warning signs for EVRAZ that investors should look into moving forward.

