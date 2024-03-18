When does 'Euphoria' Season 3 come out? Sydney Sweeney says filming begins soon

Filming for the long-awaited third season of "Euphoria" appears to be underway soon.

Season 3 shooting will begin within the next two months, British GQ reported in an interview published Monday with actress Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard.

Sweeney did not delve much information on the new season, telling GQ "people will be really amazed with what season three becomes." She added that Season 3 will be a change, and "I think that's good because seasons one and two were so different."

Sweeney also told British GQ that she doesn't know if "Euphoria" will see a fourth season. "I think that if there’s more story to tell with Cassie then, yes, because I do love that role and I love the community, but it’s whatever does the story justice."

Here's what we know so far about Season 3 of "Euphoria".

When is 'Euphoria' Season 3 coming out?

Season 3 of the hit and divisive HBO teen drama is slated to return in 2025, HBO's CEO Casey Bloys announced in November. Season 1 of the show, an American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, first aired in 2019, with Season 2 airing in 2022.

Who directs 'Euphoria'?

"Euphoria" was created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, who also created the controversial series "The Idol" on HBO.

Levinson told Elle in August that he viewed Season 3 as a "film noir", and through lead actress Zendaya and her character Rue, the show will "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

'Euphoria' cast

The main cast for Season 3 has not yet been confirmed, but Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, will not return. Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, died in July of an accidental overdose.

Zendaya will return to star as main character Rue in the show that has served as a launching pad for the careers of other stars, including Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.

Here are some of the actors who could make up the main cast for Season 3:

Zendaya: Rue Bennett

Sydney Sweeney: Cassie Howard

Hunter Schafer: Jules Vaughn

Alexa Demie: Maddy Perez

Jacob Elordi: Nate Jacobs

Maude Apatow: Lexi Howard

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When does 'Euphoria' Season 3 come out? Here's what we know so far