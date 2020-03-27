How Does Esautomotion's (BIT:ESAU) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Esautomotion (BIT:ESAU) shares are down a considerable 36% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 55% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Esautomotion's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Esautomotion's P/E of 8.09 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Esautomotion has a lower P/E than the average (12.8) in the machinery industry classification.

BIT:ESAU Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Esautomotion will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Esautomotion shrunk earnings per share by 39% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Esautomotion's Balance Sheet

Esautomotion has net cash of €7.2m. This is fairly high at 41% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Esautomotion's P/E Ratio

Esautomotion trades on a P/E ratio of 8.1, which is below the IT market average of 12.9. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Esautomotion over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 12.7 back then to 8.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

