Does The Environmental Group Limited's (ASX:EGL) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

Examining The Environmental Group Limited's (ASX:EGL) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess EGL's latest performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Did EGL's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

EGL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of AU$806k has jumped 44% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 6.1%, indicating the rate at which EGL is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is merely a result of an industry uplift, or if Environmental Group has experienced some company-specific growth.

ASX:EGL Income Statement April 13th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Environmental Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.2% is below the AU Machinery industry of 5.8%, indicating Environmental Group's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Environmental Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 6.7% to 6.2%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 17% to 24% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. There could be factors that are impacting the industry as a whole, hence the high industry growth rate over the same period of time. I recommend you continue to research Environmental Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

