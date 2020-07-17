How Does Entergy's (NYSE:ETR) CEO Pay Compare With Company Performance?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

Leo Denault became the CEO of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) in 2013, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also assess whether Entergy pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

Comparing Entergy Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Entergy Corporation has a market capitalization of US$20b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$14m over the year to December 2019. Notably, that's an increase of 38% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$14m. So it looks like Entergy compensates Leo Denault in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Leo Denault holds US$26m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 9% Other US$13m US$9.1m 91% Total Compensation US$14m US$10m 100%

On an industry level, around 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. In Entergy's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Entergy Corporation's Growth

Over the past three years, Entergy Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 89% per year. Its revenue is down 1.8% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Entergy Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 45% over three years, Entergy Corporation has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

As we touched on above, Entergy Corporation is currently paying a compensation that's close to the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings are moving in the right direction. So one could argue that CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Stockholders might even be okay with a bump in pay, seeing as how investor returns have been so strong.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Entergy (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Entergy is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

