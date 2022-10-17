What does the Energy Price Guarantee review mean for household bills?

Rachael Burford
What does the Energy Price Guarantee review mean for household bills?

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced plans to review the Government's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) which caps tariffs.

The Prime Minister in September said ordinary households will pay no more than £2,500 for gas and electric annually for the next two years.

The amount is more than £1,000 less than the £3,549 average bills would have risen to on October 1 without Government intervention.

However, Mr Hunt on Monday said the EPG would be reviewed and changed in April 2023, meaning payments will likely increase next year for many families.

Households will also be encouraged to cut back on energy usage, Mr Hunt said.

More "targeted" support would be available for vulnerable households, the Chancellor said, as he ripped up the majority of proposals announced in last month’s mini-budget.

Here's what Monday's Treasury announcement could mean for you:

What is the Energy Price Guarantee?

The EPG superseded the energy price cap and was due to be in place until September 2024.

It limits the amount suppliers can charge for gas and electricity and was put in place amid warnings bills could balloon to more than £7,000 next year without intervention.

It applies to all households in Great Britain and was expected to cost the Treasury £60billion over the next 12 months.

Electricity is capped at 34p per/kWh plus the daily standing charge of 46p, while gas tariffs are 10p per/kWh plus a daily standing charge of 28p.

The £2,500 number is based on the average household's energy consumption, those who use more will pay more.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme provides financial assistance for businesses, charities and public sector organisations and is due to be reviewed in April next year.

What changes are being made?

Mr Hunt said the EPG for households will now be reviewed in April, at the same time the business energy support package is due to be evaluated.

He said: “The biggest single expense in the growth plan was the energy price guarantee.

“This is a landmark policy supporting millions of people through a difficult winter. And today I want to confirm that the support we are providing between now and April next year will not change.

“But beyond that, the Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices.

“So I'm announcing today a Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year. “

Will my bills rise?

The Government opted to borrow billions from global markets to fund its guarantee and did not reveal how it expected to pay back the cash when the plans were announced last month.

Mr Hunt signalled that bills would still be subsidised next year if gas prices remain high, but will likely increase to significantly more than £2,500 a year for most households in April.

Targeted support for the most vulnerable and poorest will be put in place, Mr Hunt suggested.

He said: “The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned, whilst ensuring enough support for those in need.

“Support for businesses will be targeted to those most affected and the new approach will better incentivise energy efficiency.

“The most important objective for our country right now is stability. Governments cannot eliminate volatility in markets, but they can play their part and we will do so because instability affects the prices of things in shops, the cost of mortgages and the values of pensions.”

Will I still get the £400 rebate?

Households will still receive the £400 energy relief payment. The £2,500 EPG takes this rebate into account, hence why it is higher than the previous energy price cap of £1,971.

Every household in the UK began receiving the non-repayable £400 payment from the Government in October as part of the cost-of-living support package, which was announced by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It is applied directly to households’ energy bills by suppliers, divided into monthly instalments between October and March.

Mr Hunt confirmed all support payments promised for this winter and before April 2023 will remain in place.

