What does the end of the furlough scheme mean for jobs and workers?

The Government’s furlough scheme to support workers whose jobs have been impacted by coronavirus is coming to a close after seven months.

Although Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced another stage of measures to support workers and firms, the end of the furlough scheme is expected to have a notable effect.

At the start of April, companies were handed a lifeline as the Government provided employees with 80% of their wages while they were unable to work as a result of the pandemic.

The furlough scheme has been wound down over the past two months, with the state providing 70% of wages in September and 60% in October.

The latest figures from HMRC have shown 9.6 million jobs were furloughed through the programme.

Here, the PA news agency examines what the end of the furlough scheme means:

What happens next?

From November 1, workers and businesses will instead turn to the Chancellor’s Job Support Scheme (JSS) for support.

Firms able to stay open but impacted by a slump in demand – such as those in Tier 2 areas – were the first offered support through the JSS.

Staff will have to work 20% of their hours to be eligible. The employer must pay for at least an extra 4% of total wages to cover some hours not worked, with the Government paying another 49%.

Companies forced to close as a result of Tier 3 restrictions will be eligible for more support through the scheme.

Workers will be paid 67% of their wages – up to a maximum of £2,100 a month – through the JSS, but must be off for a minimum of seven days to be eligible.

What does it mean for workers?

While millions of claims have been made for furloughed jobs, the number of workers on the scheme has steadily reduced as certain sectors have been able to reopen.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics estimated 7.5% of the workforce was still on furlough in the fortnight to October 18.

Industry groups and trade unions have warned the end of the scheme will result in a raft of job losses, even if significant numbers of staffs are able to move on to the new scheme.

However workers who move on to the JSS may be better off, with the Government paying 67% of wages rather than the 60% contribution for the week now.

People who do lose their jobs as furlough ends face a tough hiring environment.

LinkedIn data shows job openings are back to pre-pandemic levels, but a surge in jobseeker numbers has formed a difficult situation for those seeking a new role.

