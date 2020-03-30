How Does Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme's (ATH:MOTO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme (ATH:MOTO) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Looking back further, the stock is up 3.5% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme

How Does Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme's P/E of 15.61 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.9) for companies in the retail distributors industry is lower than Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme's P/E.

ATSE:MOTO Price Estimation Relative to Market March 30th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Story continues

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

In the last year, Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 289% gain was both fast and well deserved. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down per year over 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme's Balance Sheet

Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme has net debt worth a very significant 104% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme's P/E Ratio

Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme's P/E is 15.6 which is above average (11.9) in its market. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 23.1 back then to 15.6 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.