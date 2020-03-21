How Does EML Payments's (ASX:EML) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, EML Payments (ASX:EML) shares are down a considerable 67% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 14% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for EML Payments

Does EML Payments Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 40.41 that there is some investor optimism about EML Payments. As you can see below, EML Payments has a higher P/E than the average company (19.5) in the it industry.

ASX:EML Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 21st 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that EML Payments shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Story continues

In the last year, EML Payments grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 251% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 125% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting EML Payments's P/E?

EML Payments has net cash of AU$257m. This is fairly high at 50% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On EML Payments's P/E Ratio

EML Payments trades on a P/E ratio of 40.4, which is multiples above its market average of 12.5. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect EML Payments to have a high P/E ratio. Given EML Payments's P/E ratio has declined from 121.5 to 40.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

You might be able to find a better buy than EML Payments. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.