How Does Elis's (EPA:ELIS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Elis (EPA:ELIS) share price has dived 40% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 28% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Elis Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Elis's P/E of 16.24 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Elis has a higher P/E than the average (12.4) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

Elis's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

In the last year, Elis grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 65% gain was both fast and well deserved. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down per year over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Elis's Balance Sheet

Elis has net debt worth a very significant 150% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Elis's P/E Ratio

Elis trades on a P/E ratio of 16.2, which is above its market average of 13.5. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So despite the debt it is, perhaps, not unreasonable to see a high P/E ratio. Given Elis's P/E ratio has declined from 27.1 to 16.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

