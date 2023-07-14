Does Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Eli Lilly Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2023 Eli Lilly had US$19.0b of debt, an increase on US$16.6b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.72b, its net debt is less, at about US$15.3b.

How Strong Is Eli Lilly's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Eli Lilly had liabilities of US$16.0b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$25.9b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.72b in cash and US$8.90b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$29.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Eli Lilly shares are worth a very impressive total of US$412.6b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Eli Lilly's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.7 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 29.7 times, makes us even more comfortable. On the other hand, Eli Lilly's EBIT dived 16%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Eli Lilly can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Eli Lilly produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

On our analysis Eli Lilly's interest cover should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. In particular, EBIT growth rate gives us cold feet. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Eli Lilly is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Eli Lilly , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

