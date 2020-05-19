Does Elecster Oyj's (HEL:ELEAV) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Arto Kinnunen has been the CEO of Elecster Oyj (HEL:ELEAV) since 2017. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Arto Kinnunen's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Elecster Oyj has a market capitalization of €25m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €163k over the year to December 2019. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €184m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €291k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 83% of total compensation represents salary and 17% is other remuneration. Talking in terms of the company, Elecster Oyj prefers to reward its CEO through non-salary benefits, opting not to give Arto Kinnunen a salary.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Arto Kinnunen takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Elecster Oyj, below.

Is Elecster Oyj Growing?

Over the last three years Elecster Oyj has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 25% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 6.5%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Elecster Oyj Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 49% over three years, many shareholders in Elecster Oyj are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It looks like Elecster Oyj pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Arto Kinnunen is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Elecster Oyj (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

