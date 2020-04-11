Does EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc's (LON:EKF) CEO Pay Matter?

Julian Baines is the CEO of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Julian Baines's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a market capitalization of UK£137m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£346k over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£260k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of UK£80m to UK£321m. The median total CEO compensation was UK£595k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of EKF Diagnostics Holdings. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 68% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 32% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that EKF Diagnostics Holdings allocates salary in line with the wider market.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at EKF Diagnostics Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Growing?

Over the last three years EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 63% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 5.6%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc for providing a total return of 73% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Julian Baines deserves a raise! It's not often we see shareholders do so well, and yet the CEO is paid modestly. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 3 warning signs for EKF Diagnostics Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

