How Does Dunelm Group's (LON:DNLM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 22% over the last quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 8.1% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Dunelm Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Dunelm Group's P/E of 16.40 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.8) for companies in the specialty retail industry is lower than Dunelm Group's P/E.

LSE:DNLM Price Estimation Relative to Market May 3rd 2020

Dunelm Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Dunelm Group increased earnings per share by a whopping 35% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 3.5% annually, over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Dunelm Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 2.6% of Dunelm Group's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Dunelm Group's P/E Ratio

Dunelm Group has a P/E of 16.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.1. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Dunelm Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 12.3 to 16.4 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

