Does Dry Cleaning Kill Covid-19 On Clothing?

By this point in the pandemic, we’ve figured out how to properly wash our hands,clean our homes and do laundry.

But what about the “dry clean only” clothes in our closets that can’t be tossed into the washing machine? Would dry cleaning sanitise these items against Covid-19?

First, you need to know a bit about how the dry cleaning process works. The term “dry cleaning” is somewhat of a misnomer, as your clothes do get wet ― just not with water. Instead, a chemical solvent ― most commonly perchloroethylene ― is used to clean garments. (Green dry cleaners may use liquid carbon dioxide, a silicone-based solvent or a wet cleaning method instead.)

After that, the garments may be ironed, steamed or pressed. Turns out, it’s the higher temperatures used during these processes — not chemical cleaning solvents — that are capable of killing the virus, said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases doctor and professor of medicine at University of California, San Francisco.

“The high level of heat used in pressing and ironing during the dry cleaning process is pretty reliable,” he said. “The virus hates heat.”

So is dry cleaning better at sanitising than doing laundry at home?

Based on current research about fabric and Covid-19, there’s no indication that one method is better than the other, as long as your laundry reaches a high enough temperature. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu viruses are killed by heat above 167℉ (75℃). Studies of the coronavirus recommend 20 minutes above 140℉ (60℃).

“There isn’t evidence that dry cleaning is more or less effective at killing the coronavirus compared to washing in the washing machine,” said Melissa J. Perry, professor and chair of environmental and occupational health at The George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.

In other words, you don't need to spring for professional dry cleaning on items you wouldn't normally...

