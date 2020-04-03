How Does Drillcon's (STO:DRIL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Drillcon (STO:DRIL) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 11% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Drillcon Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.90 that sentiment around Drillcon isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Drillcon has a lower P/E than the average (7.6) in the metals and mining industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Drillcon shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Drillcon's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 65% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 22% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Drillcon's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 1.4% of Drillcon's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Drillcon's P/E Ratio

Drillcon trades on a P/E ratio of 5.9, which is below the SE market average of 14.3. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Drillcon over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 8.7 back then to 5.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

