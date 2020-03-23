Does Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited's (HKG:489) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

In 2016 Shaozhu Li was appointed CEO of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (HKG:489). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Shaozhu Li's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited has a market cap of HK$40b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥799k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥195k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CN¥28b to CN¥85b, we found the median CEO total compensation was CN¥5.4m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Dongfeng Motor Group stands. On an industry level, roughly 54% of total compensation represents salary and 46% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Dongfeng Motor Group allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Shaozhu Li is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Dongfeng Motor Group has changed over time.

SEHK:489 CEO Compensation, March 23rd 2020

Is Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 3.3% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 25% over the last year.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the improvement in EPS is good. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 40% over three years, many shareholders in Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It looks like Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Shaozhu Li receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. But the company isn't exactly firing on all cylinders, and returns over three years are not good. Many shareholders would probably like to see improvements, but our analysis does not suggest that CEO compensation is too generous. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dongfeng Motor Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

