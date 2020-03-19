How Does Deutsche Telekom's (ETR:DTE) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 31% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Deutsche Telekom's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Deutsche Telekom's P/E of 13.29 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Deutsche Telekom has a lower P/E than the average (16.2) in the telecom industry classification.

XTRA:DTE Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Deutsche Telekom will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Deutsche Telekom's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 78% last year. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 12%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Deutsche Telekom's P/E?

Deutsche Telekom's net debt is considerable, at 119% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Deutsche Telekom's P/E Ratio

Deutsche Telekom trades on a P/E ratio of 13.3, which is below the DE market average of 15.2. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Given Deutsche Telekom's P/E ratio has declined from 19.2 to 13.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

You might be able to find a better buy than Deutsche Telekom. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

