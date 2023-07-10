Does DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is DBS Group Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. DBS Group Holdings managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of DBS Group Holdings' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for DBS Group Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to S$17b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are DBS Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of DBS Group Holdings, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth S$316m. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of DBS Group Holdings but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add DBS Group Holdings To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, DBS Group Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for DBS Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

