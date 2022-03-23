What Does DarioHealth Corp.'s (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Indicate?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on DarioHealth’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in DarioHealth?

Great news for investors – DarioHealth is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $10.30, but it is currently trading at US$6.60 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because DarioHealth’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will DarioHealth generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 10% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for DarioHealth. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since DRIO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DRIO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DRIO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing DarioHealth at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with DarioHealth, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in DarioHealth, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

