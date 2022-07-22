Does Crypto Still Care About Elon Musk?

David Z Morris
·4 min read

In earnings disclosures Thursday, Tesla (TSLA) announced it had sold 75% of the bitcoin (BTC) held on its balance sheet. The company appears to have made a small profit on the BTC, which it first announced purchasing in early 2021.

Tesla’s initial purchase of $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin was huge news at the time, and helped fuel a more than 60% climb in the BTC price in the month following the announcement. But news that Tesla was liquidating its tokens has not had a corresponding negative effect on BTC price or, it seems, market sentiment. In fact, bitcoin has been up slightly in the day since Tesla disclosed the sales.

​​This article is excerpted from The Node, CoinDesk's daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

One might attribute that to Tesla’s framing of the BTC sale. During its recent quarterly earnings call, Musk emphasized the sale “should not be taken as some verdict on bitcoin,” and was instead mostly a move to free up U.S. dollars ahead of a possible economic downturn.

But as hard as it is for me to admit as a journalist, most people don’t read past the headline, and that headline is “Tesla sold its bitcoin.” What does it say about BTC, Musk or Tesla that markets have shrugged that off?

Most obviously, Tesla’s initial announcement came during a period of growing hype, when a large number of new cryptocurrency speculators were likely easily swayed by the moves of a big-name tech billionaire.

After the deflation of a huge crypto credit bubble and bitcoin’s price dropping nearly 60%, remaining holders are more likely to be strongly committed to bitcoin’s fundamentals and less concerned with the choices of one rich guy.

See also: Tesla's Musk Remains Open to Buying More Bitcoin

It's also true that, despite this year’s long drawdown, bitcoin and crypto in general are in a vastly different place than they were 18 months ago. Though two years of crypto hype produced the usual surfeit of scams and garbage, it has also dramatically advanced development, awareness and adoption, including El Salvador’s troubled but important bitcoin experiment. And while there are no guarantees, the market now seems to have found at least a temporary bottom, so Tesla’s sale announcement is fighting against a nascent bull narrative.

But another major factor is the change in Elon Musk and Tesla’s public image in the 18 months since the big bitcoin buy – changes that have been mostly for the worse.

Musk has had a reputation for impulsiveness for years, and a self-destructive streak was clear at least as far back as 2018 – the year he called a rescue diver a “pedo guy” and accepted a big fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission over tweets about taking Tesla private “at $420 per share.”

But back in 2018, Elon was still arguably transitioning from Silicon Valley hero to global figure. Tesla’s stock exploded in early 2020, and by January 2021 that rise had made him the wealthiest person in the world, at least on paper.

That has meant Musk’s misadventures over the past 18 months have been even more widely scrutinized than his series of tantrums in 2018. The list of public missteps is long, but standouts include allegedly sexually harassing a SpaceX employee and secretly fathering children with an employee (of an entirely different company).

On the crypto front, Musk spent years tweeting about dogecoin (DOGE), which may have been a troll from the beginning but wound up with a $285 million lawsuit against him when DOGE predictably crashed this year.

And the cherry on top, of course, has been his bizarrely half-cocked push to buy Twitter (TWTR), followed by attempts to back out under pathetically thin pretenses.

At the same time, those actually paying attention to Musk’s businesses might have noticed Tesla’s continued failure to deliver on the promise of “full self-driving,” and its delay of the much-hyped Cybertruck, even as legacy automakers muscle in on electric vehicles in a big way. Tesla stock has, like much of the market, given back large portions of its 2020 gains.

All in all, Musk may still retain a bit of a halo in the eyes of Tesla stockholders and “green tech” fans. But to many others, he has become nothing but a clownishly hype-obsessed avatar of capitalist excess, unaccountable to the society that made him rich, and indifferent to the harm he inflicts on the little people beneath his feet.

See also: Musk Learns the Hard Way: Crypto Doesn't Need a Savior | Opinion (2021)

For crypto experts specifically, Musk’s absurd and destructive shilling of dogecoin has made it clear that he either doesn’t understand the point of bitcoin, or at best, doesn’t care all that much.

Tesla’s bitcoin sale, for all the caveats about freeing up cash, confirms what some of us knew all along: Elon Musk isn’t someone you should look to for guidance on cryptocurrency. He’s just a particularly loud, impulsive and unreliable follower.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Joy Drop: Cheer, dance, and don't stop celebrating

    Hello, dear friends! We are in high gear into summer and it is sweltering in many places. I hope you are hydrating properly. A dear friend of mine named Rania offered a tip last year and it has stayed with me. If you are out and about, take a case of water in your car and distribute the water bottle to folks who are homeless or who might need some help. It is important to care for our neighbours. Additionally, Someone in my neighbourhood lined up bowls of water on the sidewalk outside their home

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Blue Jays use first pick to select pitcher Barriera in amateur draft

    LOS ANGELES — The Toronto Blue Jays selected 18-year-old Brandon Barriera of Hollywood, Fla., on Sunday with their first pick, and 23rd overall, in Major League Baseball's first-year player draft. The six-foot-two, 180-pound Barriera is a left-handed pitcher who plays varsity ball at American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla. Barriera regularly touches 96 miles per hour on the radar gun and has been up to 98-99. He features an electric four-pitch mix -- fastball, changeup, curveball and slider

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Holliday heard from agent Scott Boras that his son was about to be picked first in baseball's amateur draft, and the 2007 batting champion didn't let on. “That was kind of cool," Jackson Holliday said later. “He’s like, 'All right, you’re just going to find out.' That was really, really neat, and something I’ll probably never forget.” Jackson watched on television about 30 seconds later Sunday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Baltimore chose the 18-ye

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Stampede rodeo

    CALGARY — Dakota Buttar didn’t mind sharing the spotlight with Shane Proctor at the Calgary Stampede rodeo on Sunday. Both Buttar and Proctor posted scores of 88.5 points atop their bulls in a bonus round of action of the marquee event in front of a near capacity crowd at GMC Stadium. “Shane’s a good guy, I’ve looked up to him for a long time,” said the 29-year-old Buttar of Eatonia, Sask., in regards to the 37-year-old Proctor who hails from Grand Coulee, Wash. “It was a tie, but I didn’t know

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Questions abound about Canadian 4x100m relay team selections at athletics worlds

    With injuries mounting at the World Athletics Championships and the men's 4x100-metre relay heats set for Friday, questions abound about what the competing countries' lineups are going to look like. Canada's sprinting superstar Andre De Grasse withdrew from the 200m event, having contracted COVID-19 for a second time less than a month ago. De Grasse has said he'll be good to race the relay. Italy's Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the final of the event due to injury. It