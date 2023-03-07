Does Creed need Rocky? The knockout box office says no

Michael B Jordan returns as Adonis Creed in Creed III - Eli Ade/ Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc

When it was announced that a third film in the Creed series was proceeding minus the Rocky Balboa character, many may have considered that choice a commercial risk. After all, Creed began life as a spinoff to Rocky – with Sylvester Stallone’s retired boxer training Adonis Creed (Michael B Jordan), son of former adversary Apollo Creed. Both Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018) featured Stallone in the cast.

But now that the numbers are in for Creed III, the studio executives and producers who made that call can crack open the champagne. Sorry Stallone (who does, admittedly, have a producer credit on the film), Rocky has not been missed. At all.

Creed III has opened with $102 million worldwide. Comparisons are tricky, as the earlier films both saw a more staggered global release pattern, but the first Creed grossed $174 million worldwide over the course of its lifetime, and sequel Creed II built on that success, reaching $214 million. Creed III looks set for a final number north of $300 million – especially given a 96% audience score at Rotten Tomatoes, and an A- CinemaScore in North America.

The UK and Ireland box office numbers suggest that the Creed franchise has jumped a level in those markets. Both of the first two films debuted below £3 million, and ended up with lifetime totals of £5.9 million for Creed and £10.1 million for the sequel. Creed III has opened with £5.0 million – and Warner Bros should expect to triple that number over the film’s lifetime. It’s fair to assume that promoting Jordan to the director’s chair with Creed III, and introducing Jonathan Majors (currently on screen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as an adversary, are choices that engaged the interest of audiences.

Creed III arrived in cinemas last Friday, the same day data gatherer Comscore released UK and Ireland data for the months of January and February – and they show box office just 3% up on the equivalent months of 2022. While it’s welcome for cinema operators to show an uptick, considering that UK and Ireland box office for 2022 saw a huge advance on Covid-battered 2021, but still lagged 28% behind pre-pandemic 2019, the current year is so far stubbornly refusing to continue the upwards trajectory witnessed last year. In other words, the recovery from the pandemic’s destruction of cinemagoing seems to have temporarily stalled.

What’s more, the first weekend of March last year saw the arrival of The Batman, debuting with £13.5 million on its way to a £40.8 million total. There isn’t a film released in March this year with an equivalent commercial potential – meaning that we could end the first quarter of 2023 down on 2022 for the same period.

Analysts taking a more optimistic view remind us that The Batman was the only game in town for the whole of last March – nothing else released that month did much box office, with major studios steering clear, not wishing to compete with the dark knight.

In contrast, for March 2023, Creed III will be followed this Friday by Scream VI, a week later by Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and then a week after that by John Wick: Chapter 4, which enjoyed a buzzy London premiere last night. Could these four sequels combined end up delivering more box office than The Batman did?

The focus for multiplex chains is inevitably on major film franchises, but this month also sees the release of Pearl (a prequel to cult 2022 horror film X) – and well-regarded south London romcom Rye Lane, from Disney’s Searchlight Pictures, could throw a pleasant surprise.

Studios seemingly fell out of love with the romantic comedy in recent years, although Crazy Rich Asians showed that the genre was alive and well, just in need of some fresh characters and situations. Currently in UK cinemas is cross-cultural romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It?, scripted by Jemima Khan, directed by Shekhar Kapur, and starring Lily James and Shazad Latif.

Romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do with It? stars Lily James and Shazad Latif

That film is now in its second week of release, and enjoyed a notably strong hold at the weekend, down just 18% in box office, and has grossed £2.7 million after 10 days. Let’s hope that cinemas are exploiting this opportunity to show the trailer to Rye Lane.

UK and Ireland box office

Top 10 Films March 3-5

Creed III, £5m from 645 sites (new) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, £1.44m from 651 sites. Total: £17.2m (3 weeks) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, £1.15m from 686 sites. Total: £22.1m (5 weeks) Cocaine Bear, £1.09m from 615 sites. Total: £3.64m (2 weeks) What’s Love Got to Do with It?, £846,000 from 650 sites. Total: £2.71m (2 weeks) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, £568,000 from 240 sites (new) Magic Mike’s Last Dance, £266,000 from 433 sites. Total: £5.47m (4 weeks) Avatar: The Way of Water, £230,000 from 340 sites. Total: £76.7m (12 weeks) Epic Tails, £174,000 from 496 sites. Total: £1.74m (4 weeks) Heaven in Hell, £146,000 from 209 sites (new)

