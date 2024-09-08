How does Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s record contract compare to other NFL top earners?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed the richest contract in NFL history on Sunday, but how does it compare to other top NFL earners?

Prescott’s contract is a four-year $240 million contract with $231 million of it guaranteed.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — Prescott’s opponent on Sunday — previously held the record for the most guaranteed money when Cleveland gave him a five-year $230 million extension with the entire contract guaranteed.

Below is the list of the NFL players with the top 10 guaranteed money on their contracts according to Spotrac.