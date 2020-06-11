Who does coronavirus kill in England and Wales? Visualising the data

More than 50,000 people in Britain have died of coronavirus in 2020. After the US, the UK has the second-highest death count in the world.



This is what the death toll looks like according the Office for National Statistics (ONS), who publish data for England and Wales. It takes into account the age, gender and ethnicity of those affected.

default

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of course these factors overlap as different ages and ethnicities fall into wealthier or poorer parts of British society, for example.



In the graphic below, from a previous Guardian story, a few of these factors are connected up.



It takes account of age and deprivation to compare the rate at which coronavirus kills different ethnic groups with Covid-19 deaths in the white population.

According to the ONS, approximately half of the difference for black people is due to structural factors. That means they are more likely to be poor and live in poor areas compared to white people.

But even when compared with white people living in equally poor situations, black people are still twice as likely to die from coronavirus.

More data on all these factors, from ethnicity to gender, should shine more light on the operation of the disease and health inequalities in our country.



Data sources

Deaths involving Covid-19 by age and sex, England and Wales, for March and April, ONS



Coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths by ethnic group, England and Wales, 2 March to 10 April, ONS

Odds ratios for risk of coronavirus-related deaths by ethnic group, England and Wales, 2 March to 10 April, ONS



Deaths involving COVID-19 by local area and socioeconomic deprivation, England, 1 March to 17 April, ONS