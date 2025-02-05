USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

When does Concacaf Champions Cup start? Match schedule, TV and streaming info

The 2025 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup — the competition for North American, Central American and the Caribbean's top soccer clubs — kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 4,. The tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, June 1.

In all, there are 10 Major League Soccer teams participating in this year's competition. Eight teams — Colorado Rapids, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps — will get their Concacaf Champions Cup competitions underway before the 2025 MLS regular season kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 22. The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup runner-up Columbus Crew (as 2024 Leagues Cup winner) and Los Angeles Galaxy (as 2024 MLS Cup winner) earned byes into the second round of the competition, which starts on March 4. The Seattle Sounders are the only MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League/Cup in its modern format, doing so in 2022.

Pachuca — the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winner — did not qualify for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

MLS TRANSFER TRACKER: Columbus Crew sends star player to La Liga club

Here's what to know for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup competition:

The Los Angeles Galaxy are making their first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League/Cup since the 2015-16 edition of the regional tournament.

How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup

The English-language broadcasts for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup will be available on FOX Sports via FS1 or FS2. The Spanish-language television broadcasts for the Concacaf Champions Cup are available on TUDN. Streaming is available via the FOX Sports and TUDN apps. Streaming also is available on Fubo.

Which teams are in Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?

Alajuelense (Costa Rica): 2024 Central American Cup champion

Antigua (Guatamala): 2024 Central American Cup semi-finalist

Cavalier (Jamaica): 2024 Caribbean Cup champion

Cavalry FC (Canada): 2024 Canadian Premier League champion

Cibao (Dominican Republic): 2024 Caribbean Cup finalist

Club América (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX Apertura and Clausura champion

Colorado Rapids (USA): 2024 Leagues Cup third place

Columbus Crew (USA): 2024 Leagues Cup champion

Cruz Azul (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX Clausura runner-up

FC Cincinnati (USA): 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield finish

Forge FC (Canada): 2024 Canadian Premier League Shield winner

Guadalajara (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX aggregate finish

Herediano (Costa Rica): 2024 Central American Cup semi-finalist

Inter Miami (USA): 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winner

Los Angeles FC (USA): 2024 U.S. Open Cup winner/2024 Leagues Cup runner up

Los Angeles Galaxy (USA): 2024 MLS Cup champion

Monterrey (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX aggregate finish

Motagua (Honduras): 2024 Central American Cup play-in winner

Real Estelí (Nicaragua): 2024 Central American Cup runner-up

Real Hope (Haiti): 2024 Caribbean Cup third place

Real Salt Lake (USA): 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield finish

Saprissa (Costa Rica): 2024 Central American Cup play-in winner

Seattle Sounders (USA): 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield finish

Sporting Kansas City (USA): 2024 U.S. Open Cup runner-up

Tigres UANL (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX Apertura runner-up

UNAM Pumas (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX aggregate finish

Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada): 2024 Canadian Championship winner

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup schedule

Round 1, the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals are two-legged series.

ROUND 1

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Real Hope vs. Cruz Azul, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Forge FC vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Real Estelí vs. Tigres UANL, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Thursday, Feb. 6

Cibao vs. Guadalajara, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Cavalry vs. Pumas UNAM, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Tuesday Feb. 11

Monterrey vs. Forge FC, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Cruz Azul vs. Real Hope, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Guadalajara vs. Cibao, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Tigres UANL vs. Real Estelí, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Thursday, Feb. 13

Pumas UNAM vs. Cavalry, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Tueday, Feb. 18

Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Herediano vs. Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Antigua vs. Seattle Sounders, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Motagua vs. FC Cincinnati, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Saprissa vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Los Angeles FC vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

FC Cincinnati vs. Motagua, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Real Salt Lake vs. Herediano, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Seattle Sounders vs. Antigua, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Saprissa, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

ROUND OF 16

Tuesday, March 4-Thursday, March 13

Round 1 winners join teams that had byes into Round of 16: Columbus Crew, Cavalier, Alajuelense, Club America, Los Angeles Galaxy

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, April 1-Thursday, April 10

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, April 22-Thursday, May 1

FINAL

Sunday, June 1

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 match schedule, TV and streaming info