When does Concacaf Champions Cup start? Match schedule, TV and streaming info
The 2025 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup — the competition for North American, Central American and the Caribbean's top soccer clubs — kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 4,. The tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, June 1.
In all, there are 10 Major League Soccer teams participating in this year's competition. Eight teams — Colorado Rapids, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps — will get their Concacaf Champions Cup competitions underway before the 2025 MLS regular season kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 22. The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup runner-up Columbus Crew (as 2024 Leagues Cup winner) and Los Angeles Galaxy (as 2024 MLS Cup winner) earned byes into the second round of the competition, which starts on March 4. The Seattle Sounders are the only MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League/Cup in its modern format, doing so in 2022.
Pachuca — the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winner — did not qualify for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Here's what to know for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup competition:
How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup
The English-language broadcasts for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup will be available on FOX Sports via FS1 or FS2. The Spanish-language television broadcasts for the Concacaf Champions Cup are available on TUDN. Streaming is available via the FOX Sports and TUDN apps. Streaming also is available on Fubo.
Which teams are in Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?
Alajuelense (Costa Rica): 2024 Central American Cup champion
Antigua (Guatamala): 2024 Central American Cup semi-finalist
Cavalier (Jamaica): 2024 Caribbean Cup champion
Cavalry FC (Canada): 2024 Canadian Premier League champion
Cibao (Dominican Republic): 2024 Caribbean Cup finalist
Club América (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX Apertura and Clausura champion
Colorado Rapids (USA): 2024 Leagues Cup third place
Columbus Crew (USA): 2024 Leagues Cup champion
Cruz Azul (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX Clausura runner-up
FC Cincinnati (USA): 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield finish
Forge FC (Canada): 2024 Canadian Premier League Shield winner
Guadalajara (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX aggregate finish
Herediano (Costa Rica): 2024 Central American Cup semi-finalist
Inter Miami (USA): 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winner
Los Angeles FC (USA): 2024 U.S. Open Cup winner/2024 Leagues Cup runner up
Los Angeles Galaxy (USA): 2024 MLS Cup champion
Monterrey (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX aggregate finish
Motagua (Honduras): 2024 Central American Cup play-in winner
Real Estelí (Nicaragua): 2024 Central American Cup runner-up
Real Hope (Haiti): 2024 Caribbean Cup third place
Real Salt Lake (USA): 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield finish
Saprissa (Costa Rica): 2024 Central American Cup play-in winner
Seattle Sounders (USA): 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield finish
Sporting Kansas City (USA): 2024 U.S. Open Cup runner-up
Tigres UANL (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX Apertura runner-up
UNAM Pumas (Mexico): 2023-24 Liga MX aggregate finish
Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada): 2024 Canadian Championship winner
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup schedule
Round 1, the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals are two-legged series.
ROUND 1
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Real Hope vs. Cruz Azul, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Forge FC vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Real Estelí vs. Tigres UANL, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Thursday, Feb. 6
Cibao vs. Guadalajara, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Cavalry vs. Pumas UNAM, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Tuesday Feb. 11
Monterrey vs. Forge FC, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Cruz Azul vs. Real Hope, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Guadalajara vs. Cibao, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Tigres UANL vs. Real Estelí, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Thursday, Feb. 13
Pumas UNAM vs. Cavalry, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Tueday, Feb. 18
Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Herediano vs. Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
Antigua vs. Seattle Sounders, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Motagua vs. FC Cincinnati, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Thursday, Feb. 20
Saprissa vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)
Los Angeles FC vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Wednesday, Feb. 26
FC Cincinnati vs. Motagua, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
Real Salt Lake vs. Herediano, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
Seattle Sounders vs. Antigua, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
Thursday, Feb. 27
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Saprissa, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)
ROUND OF 16
Tuesday, March 4-Thursday, March 13
Round 1 winners join teams that had byes into Round of 16: Columbus Crew, Cavalier, Alajuelense, Club America, Los Angeles Galaxy
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, April 1-Thursday, April 10
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, April 22-Thursday, May 1
FINAL
Sunday, June 1
