When does the college football season start? Just a few days from now

Believe it or not, the start of the college football season is only days away.

The Michigan Wolverines will prepare to defend their national title under new head coach Sherrone Moore, after former coach Jim Harbaugh jumped to the NFL.

Although the Wolverines are reigning champions, they're not the preseason No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll. That honor belongs to coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, who collected 46 of the 55 first-place votes. Michigan slots in at No. 8.

Meanwhile, there has been a ton of player movement this offseason, with the transfer portal as active as ever. No. 2 Ohio State was among the biggest winners when it comes to newcomers who could make the greatest impact in 2024.

When does the college football season start?

The first game on the 2024 college football schedule takes place in Ireland, where ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech face off in Dublin. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Aviva Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Florida State opens the season as the No. 10 team in the nation, according to the US LBM Coaches Poll.

What other college football games are coming up?

After Florida State and Georgia Tech open the season across the pond, an impressive slate of Week 1 games will follow stateside. (All times Eastern)

Thursday, Aug. 29

Western Carolina at No. 22 NC State, 7 p.m.

Murray State at No. 11 Missouri, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood at No. 24 Kansas, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Temple at No. 16 Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

The schedule kicks into high gear on Aug. 31, with many of the top teams in action ... including the marquee matchup of No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta.

