Does Cohort's (LON:CHRT) Share Price Gain of 42% Match Its Business Performance?

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the Cohort share price has climbed 42% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 11% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 9.1% , including dividends .

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Cohort managed to grow its earnings per share at 11% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Cohort has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Cohort stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Cohort, it has a TSR of 56% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cohort shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.1% over one year. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 9% per year, is even more impressive. If you would like to research Cohort in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

