When does the closing ceremony start? How to watch Paris Olympics finale on TV, streaming

After an unforgettable 16 days of thrilling competition, the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, a historic event in its own right, will feature the extinguishing of the Olympic Flame and the official transfer of the Olympic Flag to the next hosts, the Los Angeles 2028 committee.

At the Paris Olympics, we witnessed truly inspiring moments. U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles, with her remarkable resilience, made a stunning comeback to win four Olympic medals. Another shining example of resilience was track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who not only returned to the field but also proved her mettle by earning a silver medal in the women's 100 meters and anchoring the USA to gold in the 4x100-meter relay.

The Summer Games were a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with surprising moments. In a nail-biting finish, Noah Lyles clinched the 100-meter race and later won the bronze in the 200-meter after battling with COVID-19. The USA's men's 4x100-meter relay team, despite high hopes, was unable to break a 20-year drought in the event, adding to the unpredictability of the Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will conclude with a closing ceremony that truly captures the spirit of the historic games. Here is how to watch.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony: TV, time, stream

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET with a "Best of Paris" highlight show starting at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. The event will take place at the Stade de France and is expected to last until 6:00 p.m. ET.

Time: 3 p.m. ET (7 p.m. ET primetime replay)

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

