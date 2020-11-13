How Does Churchill China's (LON:CHH) CEO Pay Compare With Company Performance?

David O'Connor became the CEO of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) in 2014, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

Comparing Churchill China plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Churchill China plc has a market capitalization of UK£137m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£810k for the year to December 2019. That's a notable increase of 31% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£282k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from UK£76m to UK£304m, the reported median CEO total compensation was UK£228k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Churchill China plc pays David O'Connor north of the industry median. Furthermore, David O'Connor directly owns UK£412k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£282k UK£274k 35% Other UK£529k UK£343k 65% Total Compensation UK£810k UK£617k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. Churchill China sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Churchill China plc's Growth

Churchill China plc has reduced its earnings per share by 2.9% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 12% over the last year.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Churchill China plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Churchill China plc for providing a total return of 55% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

As previously discussed, David is compensated more than what is normal for CEOs of companies of similar size, and which belong to the same industry. We feel that EPS have been a bit disappointing, but it's nice to see positive shareholder returns over the last three years. So while we don't think, David is paid too much, shareholders may want to see some positive EPS growth before pay rises are given out.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Churchill China that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

