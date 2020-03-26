How Does Christian Berner Tech Trade's (STO:CBTT B) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Christian Berner Tech Trade (STO:CBTT B) share price has dived 41% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 38% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Christian Berner Tech Trade Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 8.28 that sentiment around Christian Berner Tech Trade isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Christian Berner Tech Trade has a lower P/E than the average (16.3) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

OM:CBTT B Price Estimation Relative to Market March 26th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Christian Berner Tech Trade shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Christian Berner Tech Trade's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 17%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Christian Berner Tech Trade's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Christian Berner Tech Trade has net debt worth 16% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Christian Berner Tech Trade's P/E Ratio

Christian Berner Tech Trade trades on a P/E ratio of 8.3, which is below the SE market average of 14.1. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. If you believe growth will continue - or even increase - then the low P/E may signify opportunity. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Christian Berner Tech Trade over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 14.1 back then to 8.3 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

