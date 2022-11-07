Does Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Chord Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for Chord Energy to have grown EPS from US$8.73 to US$29.83 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Chord Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -439% to 41%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Chord Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Chord Energy top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the real excitement comes from the US$123k that Lead Independent Director Douglas Brooks spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$123). Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Chord Energy is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$212m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Chord Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Chord Energy's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Chord Energy deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Chord Energy (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

