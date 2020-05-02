Does China New Town Development Company Limited's (HKG:1278) CEO Pay Matter?

In 2014, Heqiang Liu was appointed CEO of China New Town Development Company Limited (HKG:1278). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Heqiang Liu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that China New Town Development Company Limited has a market cap of HK$1.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥1.2m for the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of CN¥1.2m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CN¥706m to CN¥2.8b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥2.1m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where China New Town Development stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 69% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 31% of the pie. At the company level, China New Town Development pays Heqiang Liu solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at China New Town Development, below.

Is China New Town Development Company Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, China New Town Development Company Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 4.6% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 31% over last year.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see EPS growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has China New Town Development Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 65%, China New Town Development Company Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

It looks like China New Town Development Company Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Heqiang Liu receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. But the company isn't exactly firing on all cylinders, and returns over three years are not good. I am not concerned by the CEO compensation, but it would be good to see improved performance before pay increases. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 4 warning signs for China New Town Development (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

