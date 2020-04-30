Does China Futex Holdings (HKG:8506) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that China Futex Holdings Limited (HKG:8506) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for China Futex Holdings

What Is China Futex Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2019 China Futex Holdings had debt of CN¥48.9m, up from CN¥45.9m in one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥148.3m in cash, leading to a CN¥99.3m net cash position.

SEHK:8506 Historical Debt April 30th 2020

How Healthy Is China Futex Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that China Futex Holdings had liabilities of CN¥68.4m due within 12 months and no liabilities due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥148.3m as well as receivables valued at CN¥25.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥105.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that China Futex Holdings's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, China Futex Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

In fact China Futex Holdings's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 23% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is China Futex Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. China Futex Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, China Futex Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 66% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that China Futex Holdings has net cash of CN¥99.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 66% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CN¥12m. So is China Futex Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for China Futex Holdings you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.