What does Chiefs legend Otis Taylor have to do with Taylor Swift? Nothing, Swifties

What? Did Taylor Swift leave a clue at Arrowhead Stadium about what her next album might be?

Like the Easter Bunny hopped up on Red Bull, Swift is known for famously dropping Easter egg hints about her future projects, often in her videos.

She “loves to plot and plan, and Swifties love to clown around and theorize about everything the artist releases,” Cinemablend entertainment website wrote last month.

“As a self-proclaimed ‘Mastermind,’ the singer frequently gives us clues about which project of hers is coming next, especially when it comes to her re-releases.

“So, now that we know she’s down to clown with the ways she hinted at the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)‘, it’s become clear that she’s doing something similar with her other albums, specifically ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version).’”

So now, Swifites are falling all over themselves looking for hints in the Polaroid photos of her Fourth of July vacation, even the color of her lipstick.

So it’s no wonder things took a weird turn at Arrowhead Stadium where Swift gave two concerts Friday and Saturday. During Swift’s first Kansas City concert she debuted a new music video, which feature an Easter egg for a future release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Some Swifties saw the name “Taylor” high above the stadium seats, alongside the number 89, and took it as a sign.

“Taylor left a 1989 easter egg at Arrowhead Stadium!!! #kctstheerastour,” Twitter user @reputationlovr excitedly proclaimed.

Yeah, no.

The “89 O. Taylor” refers to former Kansas City Chiefs legend Otis Taylor, who wore number 89. His name is part of a ring of honor, revered names of former players, coaches and owners.

The wide receiver, considered by sportswriters as one of the most dazzling offensive players in football, was 80 when he died in March after a lengthy illness.

He was not, as far as we know, related to Taylor Swift. And his name was installed there before she was born.

So sorry, Swifties. You scrambled this Easter egg.