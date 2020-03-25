How Does Charles River Laboratories International's (NYSE:CRL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) shares are down a considerable 37% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 23% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Charles River Laboratories International's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 21.29 that sentiment around Charles River Laboratories International isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (27.4) for companies in the life sciences industry is higher than Charles River Laboratories International's P/E.

NYSE:CRL Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 25th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Charles River Laboratories International shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that Charles River Laboratories International grew EPS by 11% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 13% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Charles River Laboratories International's Balance Sheet

Charles River Laboratories International has net debt equal to 33% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Charles River Laboratories International's P/E Ratio

Charles River Laboratories International trades on a P/E ratio of 21.3, which is above its market average of 12.4. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. Given Charles River Laboratories International's P/E ratio has declined from 33.6 to 21.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

