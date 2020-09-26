When Does a Chakka Jaam Become a Riot?

How were the Delhi riots engineered?

This is the fundamental question that the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has to answer through its investigation into ‘FIR 59’, the case that deals with the conspiracy to cause the carnage that ripped through North East Delhi in February 2020.

The ‘how’ of it all is what sets this particular case apart, as there are separate FIRs and cases dealing with the specific incidents of murder, arson, and other violence that constituted the riots.

The Delhi Police provided their first set of answers to the question in a 17,000 page charge sheet submitted to the Delhi court dealing with the matter on 21 September – central to which were the accused’s plans for and creation of road blocks or ‘Chakka Jaams’.

But why are these Chakka Jaams considered so important by the police? And how does the law view such actions? Are they crimes under the IPC and the UAPA?

The Police's Conspiracy Theory

The crux of the police’s conspiracy theory against the accused is as follows:

In December 2019, a group of individuals and organisations opposed to the BJP government and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed in that month, entered into a conspiracy to “overawe the Government of India and to undermine the authority of the Parliament which had enacted the CAA, thus destabilizing the very foundations of democracy.”

The key to this conspiracy was a specific modus operandi: setting up protest sites which would be transformed into road blocks – ‘Chakka Jaams’ – in strategic areas in Delhi at the right moment, which would then be used to create riots meant to achieve the conspiracy’s goals.

The riots were to be organised at the time US President Donald Trump visited India, which would have the effect of causing immense international embarrassment for the Centre, and shaking people’s faith in the government to protect them.

The police claim that this gives them grounds to charge the accused with not just regular IPC offences for violence, but sedition, spreading hate between communities, and, crucially, offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – the dreaded UAPA.

These include conspiracy to commit terrorist acts (Section 18, UAPA) as well as the actual commission of terrorist acts (Section 15) and ‘unlawful activities’ (Section 13).

The Centrality of the Chakka Jaams to the Charges

At the heart of each of these three charges, one finds the accused’s plan to create road blocks at different sites across Delhi.

The very first stirrings of the alleged conspiracy, at meetings involving Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam (neither of whom have been named as accused in this charge sheet, but will be under supplementary ones) in December 2019, were to indoctrinate and mobilise the youth to use Chakka Jaams to protest against the CAA which would be precursors to large-scale violence.

The violence at protests against the CAA in Jamia and other parts of Delhi are also alleged to have involved the creation of Chakka Jaams as a precursor – incidents from 13-20 December 2019 were supposedly the “beta version” of what would happen in February.

Then comes the meeting at Chand Bagh on the night of 16-17 February at 2 am, when the plan to create Chakka Jaams during Donald Trump’s visit were made, allegedly with the express plan for these to escalate into communal violence.

Finally, there was the creation of the Chakka Jaams at Jafrabad on the night of 22 February, and then in the Chand Bagh area on 23 February by members of the Delhi Protests Support Group, JCC, etc that ignited the riots.

Now a lot of the Delhi Police’s conspiracy theory comes down to claims that can only be conclusively determined at trial.

The intent behind the original Chakka Jaam plans involving Sharjeel Imam. Umar Khalid’s “directions” to Pinjra Tod leaders that the protests they were supervising had to escalate into violence and to stockpile weapons with the women of Seelampur. The details of the secret meetings. that showed the plans to create road blocks were always meant to create communal violence.

All these aspects come from statements by the police’s witnesses who were supposed to have been present at these meetings, including their protected witnesses whose identities have not been revealed in the charge sheet. Which makes it difficult to make any assessment of their veracity at this point.

The exact moment the actual violence began on 24 February, whether with an attack by anti-CAA protesters or pro-CAA protesters, or the police themselves, is also a matter of dispute.

However, the planning for the organisation of the Chakka Jaams and the Chakka Jaams that actually took place are not really in dispute – whether in public and private messages from the accused and the facts on record. Which means that we can at this time consider some of the legal questions that arise from them.

Are Chakka Jaams Themselves a Crime?

The first question to ask, of course, is whether a Chakka Jaam is in and of itself a crime.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, one of the foremost authorities on criminal law in India, points out that the very act of organising a Chakka Jaam can constitute various offences under the IPC, or potentially even the Motor Vehicles Act, which prohibits blocking of roads.

“A road block may not necessarily mean a riot, though it can easily fall into IPC offences,” he says. These include the IPC offences connected with ‘rioting’, Luthra explains:

"“What is a riot in the IPC? It’s whenever force or violence is used by an unlawful assembly. What is an unlawful assembly? When five or more people gather to resist a law or legal process, to commit mischief or criminal trespass. Mischief is the cause of any loss or damage to property – it doesn’t require any specific intent. Mischief is in the widest of terms, and can even apply to blocking a road. If there was a Section 144 order in force.”"

The charge sheet against the accused under FIR 59 includes charges for rioting (including with an armed weapon) and mischief under the IPC. If these aspects can be proven, then even if the larger conspiracy isn’t proven, the organisation of the Chakka Jaams can in themselves be considered a crime, albeit not the extremely serious UAPA offences the Delhi Police has in mind.

